Fort Street repaving project set for this summer in northwest Omaha

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Drivers who use Fort Street in northwest Omaha can expect construction this summer as the city prepares to repave a stretch of the road that neighbors say is riddled with potholes.

Workers will repave both eastbound and westbound lanes between 108th and 114th streets, with construction beginning in June and lasting until mid-August. The project will move in phases, and drivers will still be able to travel along Fort Street during construction.

Juliann Solomon moved into her home off Fort Street just two months ago and says the road conditions caught her off guard.

"I'm originally from Kansas City and they, they take their roadwork very serious, so our roads are very smooth there, um, so it's different," Solomon said.

For neighbors like Chasity Greco, the daily reality of driving on Fort Street has come with consequences.

"I mean, there's holes everywhere. The day after my daughter, she had turned 16, got her a car, very next day, blew her tire," Greco said.

Greco says the project is long overdue.

"It obviously needs done. It should have been prioritized over a lot of other things that were done," Greco said.

According to the city's Public Works department, the repaving work is expected to reduce seasonal potholes and cut down on the need for frequent patching, something Solomon says will make a difference beyond just the drive.

"Nice roads make the area also look nicer," Solomon said. "Making it easier to drive, making it safer."