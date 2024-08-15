Four boys between the ages of 11-17 in custody after shooting in Northwest Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department said late Tuesday night, 64-year-old Mursal Jama was shot near 93rd and Cady in Northwest Omaha. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Jill Iverson lives nearby and says she heard it all.

"It almost sounded like a rock being thrown at the patio door," said Iverson.

Just over an hour later, at 1:15 am, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a pursuit of a black Kia that had been taken from the shooting. The vehicle crashed near 46th and I streets, where four people ran from the vehicle. Nebraska State Patrol took one person into custody, but couldn't locate the other three.

"School started today," said Iverson. "Why were they out running around? Where are their parents at?"

At 3:56 a.m., OPD said they located the other three boys near 46th and J streets and took them into custody. All four boys are between the ages of 11 and 17.

"It was upsetting. I think it's more scary now to know that the man has passed away.... To know that someone shot and killed someone outside my home," she said.

Iverson said she's never seen anything this extreme happen in her neighborhood.

"There's anger there. I just can't believe it," she said.

OPD said the case is currently under investigation. Investigators have not revealed how and why they believe the four boys are connected to the shooting.

An update late Wednesday night from OPD said that all four boys taken into custody have been booked at the Douglas County Youth Center.

An 11-year-old was booked for criminal homicide, two counts of robbery and three counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony.

A 14-year-old was booked for criminal homicide, two counts of robbery, and three counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony.

A 13-year-old was booked for criminal homicide, two counts of robbery, three counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony and a warrant for unlawful absence.

A 17-year-old was booked for criminal homicide, two counts of robbery, three counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony and one count of possession of a gun by a juvenile.

