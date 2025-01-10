Four months after shooting at Northwest High School; Parents still have unanswered questions

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's been over 100 days since a student was shot at Northwest High School.

Andrew Hunt was one of the first parents reporter John Brown connected with the day of the Northwest High School shooting. It's a day he said he won't ever forget. He said he waited nearly two hours to reunite with his son.

"It was heart wrenching," said Hunt. "Anxious. Worried. Scared."

Hunt, a Northwest grad himself.

John: Have you ever seen anything like this?

Hunt: "No. Never. Nothing like this intensity."

KMTV kept in touch with Hunt and other parents about security at Northwest High School, all telling us they have questions for OPS.

Where's our answers? I haven't heard anything," said Hunt.

"What are they doing to protect the kids more?"

Since September, we've been taking their concerns to the district. OPS said it's not able to answer our questions because of the ongoing investigation. In a statement, OPS wrote:

Safety is always our top priority. Since the September incident at Northwest High, our Board of Education and school district have been deeply engaged in reviewing what occurred and working to support our school community. This includes supporting our students, staff, parents and caregivers who trust us to prioritize their safety and well-being.

Our efforts to conduct a thorough review to analyze what happened are ongoing, as we identify meaningful steps to ensure the solutions we implement are thoughtful, comprehensive, and effective in protecting our school community.

While we do not share specific safety strategies for security reasons, immediate steps were taken to provide a safe, welcoming environment as students and staff returned to Northwest High. As this process continues, we remain committed to keeping the broader community informed and working together toward lasting improvements.

The well-being of our students, staff, and families will always be our highest priority.

Prosecutors have charged 14-year-old Ramone Jefferson with first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, and unlawful possession of a firearm on school grounds. According to court documents, the Omaha Police Department said Jefferson and the victim were fighting in the hallway when Jefferson shot the victim with a gun that was concealed in his sweatshirt.

Wanting answers and change, Hunt is left asking the same questions he had over four months ago.

"I just want to see the investigation filled, done, answered. I want them to implement rules and more protections for the students so things like this can't happen, or happen as easily," he said.

Court documents show that Jefferson will be back in court in April for a pre-trial hearing. We'll continue to follow this story and ask OPS for answers.