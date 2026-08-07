Fremont welcomes new amphitheater, restroom building at John C. Fremont Park; playground upgrades soon to come

FREMONT, NE. — Neighbors and city leaders gathered at John C. Fremont Park to officially open a new amphitheater and restroom building in downtown Fremont.

The amphitheater — the park's centerpiece — took about one year to build.

Architect Bryan Solko said the design draws on the city's railroad heritage.

"A lot of that was being a railroad town, so you can kind of see the different wood aspects as well as using weathered steel on the facility," Solko said.

The structure also includes modern restroom, concession stand and dressing room amenities.

Fremont Parks and Recreation Director Nick Hansen said community input shaped what was added.

"After getting everyone's input, that's where changing rooms and public restrooms for the entertainers, or if there is a play, that is what the back of the amphitheater is for," Hansen said.

Hansen said the project is just the beginning of a larger transformation for the park.

"That is the next phase that is coming in: redoing the playground, adding the splashpad back in, the streetscape on the outside (and) being able to have a nice big park that anybody can come and play (in)," Solko said.

Fremont mother Eryn Montesano said the upgrades bring new energy to the city.

"I think it's exciting to have more opportunities to bring the kids around and enjoy those new things," Montesano said.

Montesano said she hopes the next phase of improvements will serve younger children.

"I'd like to see new playground equipment that is good for littles — like little kids — because this one is for a little bit older kids," Montesano said.

Montesano added that the new upgrades could help attract new residents to Fremont.

"It adds a nice aspect to the city to grow and develop, and maybe more people will move here, and people will be around town more," Montesano said.

The next event at the new park will be the Fremont Hispanic Festival on Aug. 15 from noon to 9 p.m.