GIFTS FROM YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD: Northwest Omaha's unique candy shop Smej's Snacks and More

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This seaons were showing you cool places to find gifts in your neighborhood. Smej's snacks off 120th and Blondo caught my attention with a variety of unique treats.

Walking into the store, I was greeted with enthusiasm by owner Marty Rosenstein, who has been running this specialty snack shop for 14 years.

"We sell candy, snacks, nostalgia stuff, popcorn from Gibbon Nebraska," Rosenstein said.

The shop offers an extensive selection with over 50 flavors of popcorn and 35 flavors of Lindt truffles. For adventurous eaters, they even carry unique items like turkey and pumpkin flavored ramen noodles.

The store is for all ages with fun stocking stuffer candy for kids and classic favorites that appeal to adults, making it a one-stop shop for holiday gift-giving in the northwest Omaha area.