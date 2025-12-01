GIVING TUESDAY: Northwest Omaha neighbor continues giving back to Latino Center after board service ends

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Dulce Sherman may have recently finished her term serving on the board at the Latino Center of the Midlands, but her commitment to supporting the organization's mission hasn't ended.

The northwest Omaha neighbor continues to donate her time, money and advocacy efforts to help the center provide services while empowering Latino individuals and families in the community.

"It's really important for me to be able to identify with my culture which is Latina. I grew up in a very small town that did not have much Latina representation so… having lived experiences, not having food, being very poor, I think it's very important not to forget who you are," Sherman said.

Sherman's personal experiences drive her continued involvement with the Latino Center. Even when she's not donating time or money, she spends her efforts advocating for the community's most vulnerable neighbors.