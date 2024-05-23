Grandridge resident attempts to find suitable shelter and resources after losing everything in her home

Video shows damage inside Grandridge apartments.

Tracey Dunn, navigates finding suitable resources after she tells me she is denied from shelters.

Dunn has since opened a foundation at the Colbat Credit Union Bank in hopes of raising money to pay for a new apartment and necessities.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Yesterday I told residents at the Grandridge apartments had flood water nearly to their chest area. Today, I am back at the apartment where I spent the day with a resident who is now navigating resources and what her future looks like.

Tracey Dunn's home, a ground level apartment, everything in it including her only photo of her deceased son all ruined.

"I have no where to lay my head…. No clothes… no pantoes… no bras… no socks… no deodorant…. No toothpaste… no nothing… everything is gone…" said Dunn.

Right now, she has little time to grieve. She must figure out what's next starting with a place to sleep.

"At this point I have no where to go…I am told.. I have to find a landlord that takes Douglas county housing,"said Dunn.

The Salvation Army says they are helping assist flood impacted residents. They say, they helping via food, utility assistance, household items, and referrals for temporary housing arrangements. Displaced Grandridge apartments who are seeking assistance are encouraged to call 402-898-5852. We also learned that Omaha Rapid Response will be at Grandbridge Thursday morning clearing residents homes.

Right now, the Omaha chief city inspector says the flooded units are too unsafe and currently condemned. And knowing she can't return, Dunn hopes to find a new home, somewhere soon. If you're interested in donating, Dunn set up a foundation at Colbat Credit Union for donations.