Hay Jay Cafe: The heartfelt story behind the Bennington business name honoring the loss of a daughter

BENNINGTON, Neb. (KMTV) — The owner of Hay Jay Cafe in Bennington shared the heartfelt story behind her family's business name, honoring their late daughter Hazel Jane.



Owner Deena Hannum renamed the cafe to honor her late daughter, Hazel Jane, who passed away at 18 months old.

Hannum recently found the strength to share the meaning behind the cafe's name.

Her Facebook post sparked a wave of support from others who have experienced loss.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Since opening in Bennington in the fall of 2024, Hay Jay Cafe quickly became a community favorite. But it wasn’t until earlier this month that the family who runs it shared the heartfelt reason behind its name, a story that is resonating with neighbors and inspiring connection.

The cafe serves as a daily reminder for owner Deena Hannum and her family, who wanted to honor their late daughter, Hazel Jane, who passed away at 18 months old, by renaming their business in her memory.

"So Hazel Jane now is Hay Jay and that's where the decorations come into play now too," Hannum said.

When you walk into Hay Jay Cafe, you will immediately notice lots of purple and lots of butterflies.

"Butterflies have just kind of been my little thing that's reminded me of her more," Hannum said.

While the name Hay Jay Cafe has been part of the business since coming to Bennington, the meaning behind it was only recently shared. Earlier this month, Hannum finally found the strength to tell that story.

"I'm really embracing it. It's been 5 years since we've lost her, so," Hannum said.

A simple post on Facebook sparked a wave of support and connection from others who have experienced loss.

"And one of them was a mom that had lost a child at like 39 weeks, which I also don't know that pain. I think any loss is traumatic and hard on everybody," Hannum said.

With a community behind them, the Hannum family hopes sharing Hazel Jane's story will help others know they aren't alone. Although Hazel is no longer physically here, her name and memory remain for anyone who steps through the doors.

"I think she would [be proud]. I think she still shows her way around here once in a while too, so," Hannum said.