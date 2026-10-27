How can Omaha attract more sporting events? One local nonprofit: build an Olympic-size swimming pool

NORTHWEST OMAHA, NE. — An empty field off 108th and Blondo could soon become an Olympic-size swimming pool as a local nonprofit works to bring more major sporting events to Omaha.

The Greater Omaha Aquatic Foundation purchased two lots in northwest Omaha for the project, which leaders say is the newest piece of a puzzle the city has been working to solve for months — how to attract more major sporting events to town.

When the foundation bought the lots, Tom Beck, director of the foundation, said they knew it would benefit their team, which currently operates without a dedicated home.

"We are renting out pool space all over town," Beck said. "In the summertime we are operating out of seven different pools."

RJ Lebbert, who serves as the president of the foundation, says the nonprofit also sees the project — and itself — as a way to bring more athletic events to Omaha.

"It will allow us to have those short-course meets here as well, where we can bring teams from Kansas City, St. Louis, (and) Minneapolis," Lebbert said. "They can all come here instead of us traveling to see them."

The new facility will be a 50-by-25 meter pool with eight lanes and 1,200 seats, giving the nonprofit space to serve its members and boost the local economy.

"Whenever we want to compete against some of the top talent from across the country, we are always travelling because there is not a facility here to host them," Lebbert said.

Lebbert also said the new pool can serve a growing part of Omaha and boost the local economy.

"(It) gives central access around the city to those who need it when they are visiting to hotels and restaurants and those types of things," Lebbert said.

Similar efforts to make Omaha more attractive for sports tournaments are underway nearby.

Just up the street on 120th and Military, Tranquility Park is undergoing a massive soccer field remodel. The hope is that the new fields could attract more soccer tournaments from places like Kansas City.

Omaha voters will consider nearly $30 million in bonds to help complete the renovations on November 3rd.

Lebbert says the project still needs $7 million before it can move forward. Once that money is secured, he says construction should take about 14 months.