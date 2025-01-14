'I'm disappointed:' Elkhorn Public School board finalizes boundary changes for 25-26 school year

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — In a unanimous vote Monday night, the Elkhorn Public School Board approved a boundary attendance change for elementary schools.

"I mean, I'm disappointed," said EPS parent Eric Benson.

Some neighborhoods affected more than others. Benson lives in the Calarosa East neighborhood near 204th and Fort. His son walks to Arbor View Elementary School, when he can, which is directly across from Calarosa East.

Benson, along with several other neighbors from Calarosa East, asked the board to reconsider.

"I mean even after we presented the case. It didn't look like there was really any consideration or pause for thought on the school board's behalf," said Benson.

EPS will be opening a nearby elementary school called Stone Pointe. Board officials said Elkhorn's growth was one of the main factors to change the boundary assignments.

That future elementary school will be across the busy 204th St., which neighbors said has been an issue for years.

"I hope that we can get some sort of traffic control, systems in place,' said EPS parent Phil Brammer. "...Lights hanging from poles or something that can help with traffic management."

Calarosa East was also impacted by the April 26 tornadoes.

"There's quite a few kids impacted by the tornado that are now just maybe coming back," said Brammer. "Some don't even have a home rebuilt yet, that are now being told to go to a new school."

It's important to note that current fourth graders have the option to stay at their current elementary school next year or switch to their re-assigned one. It's up to the family.

The new school is set to open in August.

"I think the most meaning thing is going home and telling the kids the bad news. And brace for some sad conversations," said Benson.

EPS is also opening up another elementary school named Iron Bluff Elementary School, which is not near Calarosa East.