Inactive traffic lights frustrate neighbors after crashes at Blair High Road, Potter Street intersection

Traffic lights installed more than a year ago at a dangerous northwest Omaha intersection remain inactive, leaving neighbors frustrated after a series of crashes at Blair High Road and Potter Street.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation installed the lights in summer 2024, but they won't be activated until traffic signal warrants are met — meaning there isn't enough traffic moving through the area yet.

"If those lights could help with congestion... safety, public safety, right? Turn them on," said Patrick Jones, who lives in the nearby Deerwood and Avalon neighborhoods.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office reports four crashes at the intersection since July 28. Since 2020, the number of crashes has steadily increased from two in 2020 to four each in 2024 and 2025.

Jazlynn Wattjes was involved in one of the recent crashes.

"The kid like took a left hand turn into oncoming traffic and collided with us. We had some lacerations. I have the scars still," Wattjes said.

Elizabeth Porter has lived in the area for nearly 20 years and has watched significant development change the neighborhood dynamics.

"We were one of the first families to move in when it was still cornfields all around our neighborhood," Porter said. "It's not like we're the neighborhood on the edge of town anymore. We're very much in it."

The increased development has contributed to growing traffic concerns, with neighbors pointing to additional factors affecting safety.

"Every time we drive through, we tend to slow down even more because that hill, I just wish they put the 45 at the hill instead of down the hill. People need to slow down," Wattjes said.

Porter questions whether the traffic requirements are accurate.

"I find that hard to believe that we don't meet the traffic requirements for that," Porter said.

NDOT maintains that activating the signals too early could actually cause congestion and lead to more crashes.

Currently, a Douglas County deputy patrols the highway daily, and the Community Action Team runs enforcement several times a year.

"I personally believe it doesn't matter how many deputies you have out here, it will not replace common sense and patience," Jones said.

NDOT traffic engineers estimate the signals will be turned on next spring, though activation will still depend on traffic counts.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."