Indian Creek Golf Course completes multi-million dollar renovation and is staying open to the public

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — Indian Creek Golf Course in Elkhorn unveils a multi-million dollar clubhouse renovation and is staying open to the public.



The clubhouse, originally built in 1992, underwent a two-year renvation and now includes a lounge, event space, golf simulators and a restaurant.

While the National Golf Foundation found that private clubs account for more than 50% of new development in the golf world, Indian Creek is staying open to the public.

Neighbors are invited to see the new clubhouse for themselves at a ribbon cutting and open house on Wednesday, May 27, from 4–6 p.m. The course is located off 204th and West Maple in Elkhorn.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Indian Creek Golf Course in Elkhorn has completed a multi-million dollar renovation of its clubhouse, transforming the facility originally built in 1992 into a space that includes a new lounge, an event space built for 250 people, golf simulators, and a restaurant open to golfers and neighbors alike.

While the National Golf Foundation found that private clubs account for more than 50% of new development in the golf world, Indian Creek is staying open to the public and General Manager Jim Nedrow said that was a deliberate choice.

"The community has supported us for over 30 years. We didn't want to come in and do all of this and create this experience and then shut out all those people who helped us get to where we're at," Nedrow said.

Golfers who have seen the new space said they are impressed with the transformation.

"Their clubhouse looks like really nice. It's almost like a pro clubhouse like compared to what the old one was," Elkhorn High golfer Hayden Proulx said.

"You know, this is very much the same as a lot of the courses or better than some of those private courses I played at," Elkhorn neighbor Bryce Miller said.

Indian Creek is also home to one of the biggest tournaments on the Korn Ferry Tour, where players compete to earn their PGA Tour cards. Nedrow said that connection helped create leverage in keeping the course public and that welcoming new faces is part of the appeal.

"There's beauty and fun in seeing new faces. College World Series is a great example. We have all these people come in from all over the country and it's a really fun week to be out here," Nedrow said.

Nedrow said the vision for Indian Creek extends beyond golf, with plans to host events for the broader community.

"So music and family nights and you know, movie nights: those are all things that we wanna do," Nedrow said.

Neighbors are invited to see the new clubhouse for themselves at a ribbon cutting and open house on Wednesday, May 27, from 4–6 p.m. The course is located off 204th and West Maple in Elkhorn.

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