Irvington Rural Fire District seeks suburban conversion as community continues to grow

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Irvington's rural fire district is seeking a suburban conversion to unlock new funding and resources as the community in Douglas County continues to grow.



Equipment needs are also growing alongside the community.

In 2025, the department answered 1055. In 2026, Irvington Fire expects to answer closer to 1200.

Neighbors in Irvington will have the opportunity to ask questions and share their thoughts at the Douglas County board meeting on June 2, at 9:00 a.m. in the Omaha-Douglas Civic Center Legislative Chambers.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

What started as a small emergency-response effort in 1952 has grown into a modern fire district serving a population of about 20,000 people. The 34 volunteer firefighters at Irvington Fire Station answer nearly 3 calls a day, a number expected to increase this year.

Jim Karls, a neighbor and rural fire board member, said the area's rapid growth is driving the need for change.

"I grew up in this area, and it's unbelievable how much the Irvington area has grown, both with residential housing, and then with the large industrial stuff we've got going, too. So it makes a difference, and we have to be prepared for any type of an emergency."

Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson said the growth in Irvington is noticeable to departments working closely with the fire district.

"That means increase in 911 calls for fire response, EMS response, crimes in progress, and also traffic dangers."

The fire board is now asking the county to convert the district from a rural fire protection district to a suburban one, a distinction that would expand the department's options.

"What we're looking at with the suburban conversion allows you, then, down the road, if you want to bring on full time staff, you have the ability to do that."

The conversion would also allow Irvington Fire to seek grant and state funding, which could help ease a budget already stretched thin. Equipment needs are also growing alongside the community.

"We also have equipment needs that change with the growth, too. This year, we've got a new fire engine on order. It's replacing an engine that's over 20 years old."

Karls said the change in designation is ultimately about keeping pace with the community the department serves.

Neighbors in Irvington will have the opportunity to ask questions and share their thoughts at the Douglas County board meeting on June 2, at 9:00 a.m. in the Omaha-Douglas Civic Center Legislative Chambers.

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