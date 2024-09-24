'It's like taking your life in your own hands:' Elkhorn neighbors uneasy over intersection

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — Ben Radel lives close to 204th and Fort and drives through the intersection frequently. He calls it a blind driveway because there are hills blocking the view of Fort St.when driving north and south on 204th.

On Fort St., the east side of the intersection is gravel road. He said it's difficult going any direction off or on Fort because there are trees blocking drivers from seeing what's coming.

KMTV: "How does that intersection make you feel?"

Ben Radel: "Uneasy, because I have three kids under five. My wife almost got into an accident already."

Right now, there's a stop sign at the east and west side of the intersection at Fort, as well as a sign on 204th that warns north- and south-bound drivers of the Fort Street intersection.

Eric Benson said it's worse driving through here at night.

"Oh yeah, and it's really dark out there too, and we need more lights as well," said Benson.

"We got people that bike. We got joggers. There's not a lot of lights, and it's a busy intersection. It's only getting busier as more housing gets developed out here."

Because this area is growing so fast, KMTV called to see what the plan is for this intersection. The Douglas County Engineer's Office said over the next year it plans to conduct a study to examine if a traffic light and turn lanes would help the situation.

From poor visibility to speeding, neighbors said it's something they want looked at sooner rather than later.

"Just something to bring more awareness to a blind intersection, really," said Radel.

The Douglas County Engineer's Office did say the graveled road on the east side of Fort Street needs attention. The county plans to pave that part by 2026. Neighbors said this could be the start of a step in the right direction.

