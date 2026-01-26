'It's not a big enough area': Pine Creek neighbors fight new housing development

BENNINGTON, Neb. (KMTV) — Pine Creek neighbors voice traffic and congestion concerns about proposed 12-acre development. Omaha City Council to vote Tuesday.



Neighbors in Bennington's Pine Creek area are voicing concerns about a proposed 12-acre development that could bring dozens of new homes and a commercial business to their neighborhood.

The Omaha City Council will consider rezoning the land behind Westview High School and Potter Street from farmland to allow a mix of houses, townhomes, apartments and one commercial lot during a vote Tuesday.

Dan Schonhoff, who moved to the Pine Creek neighborhood 11 years ago, said the area has changed significantly in recent years, particularly after Westview High School opened nearby.

"You know, it was very much a kind of on the edge of town, you know, little city when we moved there," Schonhoff said.

The biggest concern for many neighbors is increased traffic.

"The biggest issue I have is it's already a lot more, I mean a lot more traffic in the area with the high school, and it's, you know, adding that much more to an already congested choke point kind of into our neighborhood, it's going to be problematic for sure," Schonhoff said.

The developer met with neighbors a few months ago to discuss the project. Schonhoff noted some positive changes to the original proposal.

"One of the changes that kind of caught my attention was I think there's going to be a few less houses, which is a good thing," Schonhoff said.

Heather Hawke, another Pine Creek neighbor, expressed opposition to the development.

"Its not a big enough area for what they want to put there, and it's just, it's just going to be a nightmare. It's just gonna, it's like welcome to Bennington again, just trying to put things in spaces that there's not enough room for," Hawke said.

Beyond traffic concerns, residents worry about increased noise, the loss of open spaces and potential impacts to local wildlife.

The developer did not respond to requests for comment.