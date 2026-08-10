Lake Cunningham closes two trail bridges for foundation repairs after years-old flooding damage

OMAHA, NE. — Two bridges over Lake Cunningham are closed for repairs, cutting off trail access on multiple sides of the lake.

Lake officials say crews are repairing the bridges' abutments — the part of a bridge that anchors it into the ground — near entrances one and four.

Officials say past flooding caused lake water to brush against the bridges and sink the abutments, creating a safety hazard.

Brook Bench, executive director of the Lake Cunningham Development Trust, said the temporary fixes were no longer enough.

"We got to the point where we have done some temporary fixes, but it was time to take that concrete piece out, rebar it, and put it back in, to where it is safe," Bench said.

Repairs are expected to be complete by Wednesday.

Once finished, both bridges will reopen for public use.