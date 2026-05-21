Memorial Day weekend safety tips: What Omaha neighbors are doing to stay safe this holiday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With Memorial Day weekend here, many families in Omaha are heading outdoors to celebrate and safety is top of mind.



The CDC says drowning is the leading cause of death in children ages 1-4, and the risk rises sharply in the summer.

Experts recommend dressing children in bright-colored swimsuits to make them easier to spot in the water.

The Skin Cancer Foundation recommends applying sunscreen regularly and staying in the shade when the UV index is high.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With Memorial Day weekend here, many families in Omaha are heading outdoors to celebrate and safety is top of mind.

At Lake Cunningham, neighbors shared their holiday plans and the precautions they're taking to protect themselves and their families.

"Our family is going to be playing some grass volleyball, maybe some sand volleyball and eating food," Isaiah Fern said.

"Going up north, going up to Minnesota to go fishing," Tyree Wagner said.

"We've been camping this week, and the grandkids have been coming up," Valerie Conzett said.

Water safety

Whatever the plans, experts say spending time near the water requires extra vigilance, especially for families with young children.

The CDC says drowning is the leading cause of death in children ages 1-4, and the risk rises sharply in the summer.

Fern said keeping a close eye on children near the water is essential.

"Watching them when they're near the water is important. Making sure we don't take our eyes off of them," Fern said.

Wagner said life jackets are a must for younger kids.

"Make sure that the younger kids have their life jackets on," Wagner said.

Experts also recommend dressing children in bright-colored swimsuits to make them easier to spot in the water.

Sun protection

Time outdoors whether on the water or on land also means protecting skin from the sun.

"We definitely will carry our water bottles and we'll have — sunscreen is a must at our house," Nicole Bence said.

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, just 5 sunburns doubles the risk of melanoma, one of the most dangerous forms of skin cancer. The foundation recommends applying sunscreen regularly and staying in the shade when the UV index is high.

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