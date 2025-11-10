Mountain bikers prepare for two-year closure of Tranquility park during redevelopment

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Tranquility Park in northwest Omaha closes for two years as the city begins moving dirt on a major redevelopment project, leaving cyclists looking for new places to ride.



The trail group Trails Have Our Respect (THOR), is working with the city of Omaha to improve the trails as part of the larger park rebuild.

The redevelopment plan calls for improved access, sustainability and recreation opportunities.

Mountain bikers and coaches are preparing to say goodbye to Tranquility Park in northwest Omaha as the popular recreation area closes for a two-year redevelopment project.

The park, which has served as a training ground for beginner and intermediate mountain bikers, will undergo a complete transformation that promises modern trail networks designed for all skill levels.

"The reason this trail is particularly important is because it is that beginner and intermediate trail, so it's a great way to introduce people to ride here," Ed Melechson said.

Melechson has been riding at Tranquility for more than 13 years and is a volunteer with the trail group Trails Have Our Respect (THOR), which is working with the city to improve trails as part of the larger park rebuild.

The closure presents challenges for the mountain biking community, particularly for coaches like Rich Lowery, who has trained young riders at the park for more than a decade.

"It's tough. It's a lot of memories out here," Lowery said.

The impact extends beyond nostalgia. Lowery worries about families who may not be able to travel to alternative locations during the closure.

"Even if we relocate, there's nothing close enough, so there will be families that just aren't able to travel and participate," Lowery said.

THOR requested limited access during construction, but safety concerns take priority.

"When it comes to public safety, you know, there's not, that's not something that we can second guess on," Jason Brummels, THOR executive director, said.

Despite the temporary inconvenience, the mountain biking community remains optimistic about the long-term benefits.

"This is a short-term pain, but long-term, this is what's gonna be best for the community," Brummels said.

The redevelopment plan calls for improved access, sustainability and recreation opportunities. When Tranquility Park reopens in 2027, it will feature new fields, trails and Tranquility Commons, which will include restaurants and shops alongside Fort Street upgrades.

Melechson hopes the investment will deliver the features the community wants and needs.

"I hope that the investment is made and that we get the kind of features that we want and serve the community," Melechson said.

For now, riders like Melechson and Lowery are preparing for a challenging transition period.

"You know, that's a very long time, tremendous loss for the community," Melechson said.

"I'm optimistic. It's just gonna be a real hard couple of years," Lowery said.