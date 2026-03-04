Muffy the cat comes home 15 years after going missing, thanks to a microchip

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A cat that went missing 15 years ago has been reunited with her family in Omaha, thanks to a microchip.

Muffy was adopted by her owners in 2009. In 2011, she ran away, leaving her family heartbroken.

On Feb. 26, 2026, a neighbor brought Muffy into the Nebraska Humane Society, believing she was a stray. After scanning for a microchip, NHS staff discovered the cat's true identity and were able to track down her owners.

Steven Elonich of the Nebraska Humane Society said:

"So the microchip gave us the information of phone number, email, name, address. And that makes it so much easier for us to connect people with their lost pets."

I spoke with Muffy's owners, who told me having her back brings closure after years of wondering.

NHS is urging all pet owners to get their animals microchipped and to keep that information current.

For those looking to get their pet microchipped or vaccinated, NHS is hosting a low-cost clinic in its auditorium Saturday, March 14 starting at noon, located off 90th and Fort streets.