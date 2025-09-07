Mulhalls celebrates harvest season with free family festival

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Mulhalls hosted a free family event celebrating the start of harvest season with food, music, plants and activities.

From pumpkin painting to honey tasting, there was something for everyone to enjoy at the harvest party. Local celebrities, including Johnny "The Jet" Rodgers, helped judge a pie tasting contest.

"In true Nebraska fashion, harvest is such an important part of our state and the livelihood of our community, so we're excited to bring everybody in. Have some free family fun, local pop-ups," Jillian Humphries said.

Visitors were also encouraged to bring their own garden produce to help support the Plant to Give initiative. In partnership with the nonprofit Whispering Roots, Plant to Give takes donated produce and turns it into meals prepared for local shelters and underserved communities.