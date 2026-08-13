Nebraska Barons wheelchair softball team brings inclusive spirit, community and competition to Omaha

VALLEY, NE. — The Nebraska Barons are putting an inclusive twist on an old classic, leading the way in wheelchair softball in the Omaha metro.

Left fielder Brent Rasmussen has been part of the team since 2003 and said the group has become like family.

"Gosh, I have been a player since 2003 ..." Rasmussen said. "It was the first sport I got into after my accident."

Rasmussen said the sport demands more from its players than many might expect.

"It's a lot more upper body strength than you realize," Rasmussen said. "(In) regular baseball, you are using your hips and your power as well. Well, now that we are in chairs, most of our hips and our legs are taken away."

The Barons are mostly made up of players from Omaha, including Paul Krabbenhoft, who plays for the team and works as a local spine doctor.

"A few of my teammates on my current team are patients of mine, and I help them with various issues," Krabbenhoft said.

The Barons put on a show at the First Interstate Sportsplex in Valley, winning their game 15-0. The first at-bat of the game resulted in an inside-the-park home run.

But the players say it is about more than the score.

"I think our team is a very close-knit family — I really do think that," Rasmussen said. "I have played on a lot of teams. Everybody (gets) along well, and that makes a huge difference in the teams we see and compete against."

Krabbenhoft said he hopes the sport's visibility continues to grow.

"Hopefully, what is transpiring here is people are seeing this for the first time and realizing, 'Hey, you can have a lot of fun with this. This is something that can really change a person's life,'" Krabbenhoft said.

The championship runs through Saturday, August 15, and is free to attend.