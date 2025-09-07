Nebraska fans feel nostalgic after Huskers' dominant 68-0 victory over Akron

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — At Mulhall's Harvest Party in northwest Omaha, 3 News Now reporter Jill Lamkins caught up with fans who were feeling optimistic about the team's dominant display.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Nebraska football fans are riding high after the Huskers delivered a commanding 68-0 shutout victory over Akron on Saturday, with many saying the performance reminded them of the program's glory days.

At Mulhall's Harvest Party in northwest Omaha, 3 News Now reporter Jill Lamkins caught up with fans who were feeling optimistic about the team's dominant display.

"68-0 haven't had a shut out since 2009, beautiful weather, tons of recruits on hand. Couldn't have gone better," Alex Mueller said.

The shutout marked Nebraska's first since 2009, adding to the excitement among the fanbase.

"A lot more comfortable feeling watching a game like that," Ryan Ueberrhein said.

For some longtime supporters, Saturday's blowout victory brought back memories of Nebraska's championship era in the 1990s.

"It felt like that time. I mean, all of my friends, we were in college back in '93, 94. So I mean it, it really felt like that again. It was nice," Mark Winn said.

"It starts to feel like the old days again, and it looks it too, you know," Ueberrhein said.

Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Rodgers, who was at the event judging pies, offered his perspective on the team's performance.

"A nice practice game, a warm up game. I think it's gonna get a little bit tougher as we move along here now, but it's good for us to get everything together and get geared up for the rest of the season because we got a long way to go," Rodgers said.

Despite acknowledging the challenges ahead, fans are embracing their optimism for the season.

"How could you not be optimistic? They beat a Power 4 team to start, took care of business against the team that they were supposed to take care of business against, and why, why not be optimistic? It's more fun that way," Mueller said.

Some fans are even setting lofty expectations for the remainder of the season.

"10 and 2 and 11 and 1 is not out of the regular season question, and I would not be surprised at all to see the big red in the Big 10 championship," Winn said.