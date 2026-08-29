OMAHA, NE. — Football season is back in Omaha, but new data shows fewer athletes are suiting up across Nebraska.

New data from the Nebraska School Activities Association reveals a 14.7% decrease in high school football athletes from 2008 to 2025 — a loss of 2,073 athletes in 17 years.

Nate Neuhaus, NSAA football assistant director, said the trend is concerning.

"I fear we are losing some of the interest in education-based high school opportunities," Neuhaus said.

Neuhaus said decreasing interest, fewer multi-sport athletes, and competition from private clubs are driving the decline.

"We are seeing more of this 'club' or 'pay-for-play' concept leading to a bigger interest because they think it's going to give them a better opportunity — and maybe it does — to play at the next level," Neuhaus said.

The data from NSAA also shows a drop in 11-man football teams, from 170 in 2008 to 132 in 2025.

Neuhaus said that shift is not entirely unexpected.

"That part is not a huge surprise because we are seeing more and more schools, which means more and more students playing eight- and six-man football," Neuhaus said.

WATCH: Nebraska high school football participation is dropping. This Omaha school is adapting High school football participation rates are dropping across Nebraska. One northwest Omaha high school is adapting.

At Omaha Christian High School, seniors are gearing up for their season opener. Senior football player Nathan Friesen said the team is ready.

"We have put a lot of work in, and I am just really glad to be able to play football, and I'm super excited," Friesen said.

OCHS Athletic Director Charles Wilson said competing at the eight-man level has its own advantages.

"Playing at this level is great for them because they get a chance to be a family together, and no matter how small our numbers are, it still creates a lot of community," Wilson said.

Senior wide receiver Connor Norton echoed that sentiment.

"It's great. I've known these kids for a while, and it's great playing with them," Norton said.

Cheer captain Ema-jen Ralph said the team's unity has her optimistic about the season ahead.

"There is so much unity on this team so far this season; I think it's just going to be an amazing season and an amazing game," Ralph said.

Lily Podany, a senior cheerleader and flyer, was optimistic.

"Go, Omaha Christian — we are going to do so good!" Podany said.