Nebraska Humane Society looking for owner of severely starved dog found abandoned in community garden

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Humane Society is asking for the public's help after finding an abandoned, severely starved dog in an Omaha community garden.

Animal Control officers discovered the young adult boxer mix, now named Jedi, on Saturday, April 4. He was left inside a plastic kennel at 31st and Fowler Avenue.

Jedi is receiving lifesaving treatment from medical staff for extreme starvation and life-threatening injuries caused by long-term neglect. His recovery will be lengthy and may require prosthetics.

The dog scored a two out of nine on the Purina Body Condition scale. His ribs, vertebrae and pelvic bones were easily visible with no palpable fat.

Investigators currently have little information and are asking anyone who knows the dog's owner to call 402-444-7800 and select option one. Callers could be eligible for a reward.