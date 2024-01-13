Nebraska Humane Society takes in 50 dogs after breeder had license revoked

Video shows 50 new dogs at NHS, brought in from a commercial breeder in Central Nebraska that had its license revoked.

NHS staff were working to clean and assess each dogs needs.

NHS drove out and got the animals from the breeder.

NHS won't keep all of them, rescue partners will take many of them. The ones NHS does keep, will be put up for adoption eventually.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"We don't see commercial breeders get shut down very often, so this is kind of a rarity, we were happy to see it happen, and we were happy to be able to help," said Ronnie Schlabs, director of field operations, Nebraska Humane Society (NHS).

NHS learned of a commercial breeding facility -- about a mile outside of Spencer, Nebraska being shut down, after it's license was revoked. The Department of Agriculture asked if NHS could take any dogs.

"There is some Havanese, there is I have seen at least one Sheltie, there is some Labradors, there is some Corgi's, there is some Shorthaired Pointers," Schlabs said.

A team of 6 drove out there.

"The property owner would not let us in the building, he preferred to bring the animals to us, so it made it go a little slower but we took our time and we were able to get the animals on our vehicle and back here," Schlabs said.

And they brought back 50 dogs from the facility.

Taking this many in, takes preparation.

"Our animal care staff had to go through the building and designate a specialized area that we could isolate them because we don't want any disease to spread from the new animals coming in to the population we have," Schlabs said.

They also had to prep transport crates and ensure their trailer was ready for the drive.

NHS is not keeping all 50.

"We have some rescue partners that have agreed to take a big piece of these animals, I don't know how many they are going to take yet, we are still working out the details," Schlabs said.

Whatever those partners don't take will be up for adoption, but that timing will vary on each dogs needs.

"The ones that I have seen are very under socialized, so there may be some foster needs but it's just too early to tell, we are going to have to go through them one by one to see what they need," Schlabs said.