Nebraska Medicine opening new primary health center in Bennington

BENNINGTON, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Medicine is preparing to open a new primary health center in Bennington, bringing expanded health care access to the growing corridor near 156th and State.

Before the location officially opens, neighbors are invited to get a first look at what it has to offer this Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., visitors can tour the clinic, meet staff, and enjoy a few fun activities.

Nebraska Medicine will celebrate with community leaders in a private ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday afternoon, and the clinic will open to the the public on Monday, March 9.

The facility will be open for appointments Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.