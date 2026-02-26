Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert 5  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodNorthwest Omaha

Actions

Nebraska Medicine opening new primary health center in Bennington

Nebraska Medicine opening new primary health center in Bennington
Posted
and last updated

BENNINGTON, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Medicine is preparing to open a new primary health center in Bennington, bringing expanded health care access to the growing corridor near 156th and State.

Before the location officially opens, neighbors are invited to get a first look at what it has to offer this Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., visitors can tour the clinic, meet staff, and enjoy a few fun activities.

Nebraska Medicine will celebrate with community leaders in a private ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday afternoon, and the clinic will open to the the public on Monday, March 9.

The facility will be open for appointments Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mary From Your Neighborhood 960x720.jpg

More News In Your Neighborhood