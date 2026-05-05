Nebraska rancher pushes for more investment in equine industry to keep young talent in state

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska rancher Judy Pryor is pushing state leaders to invest in equine programs to keep young talent in agriculture.



Governor Jim Pillen was in attendance and told the crowd that efforts like Pryor's help boost the agricultural economy and that Nebraska is making progress in retaining young talent.

Pryor is currently working with state leaders on a bill for 2027 to boost funding and hopes to bring more students to her ranch for hands-on experience.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln ag students shared how their experiences have shaped their learning.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A Nebraska rancher is making her case to state leaders that horse racing could be a key part of the state's future economy and that now is the time to act.

Judy Pryor invited lawmakers, including Governor Jim Pillen, to her Lake Cunningham Ranch to see firsthand what it takes to get horses ready for the racetrack.

"I'm pretty sure they don't really know the work and the passion that goes into the horses, and we're trying to showcase that and the expense," Pryor said.

From breeding to training, state leaders saw up close how the industry works. The goal of the visit went beyond the ranch itself.

While there were a lot of cool things to see at the ranch, the goal of the day was all about increasing opportunities to keep kids living and working not only in the state but in the industry.

Pryor ultimately hopes the state invests in more programs like 4-H, with the goal of getting young people interested in equine careers.

"We need more scholarships. We need the scholarships to keep the kids in Nebraska, to grow our horse community," Pryor said.

Governor Pillen told the crowd that efforts like Pryor's help boost the agricultural economy and that Nebraska is making progress in retaining young talent.

"But we need to do better with keeping our best and brightest," Pillen said.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln agriculture student Daniela Currie said the experience opened her eyes to new possibilities.

"I don't think I would have ever thought I would be interested in horses coming to college, but since I've had so many opportunities from both UNL and Judy, to open my eyes to a whole new opportunity," Currie said.

Fellow UNL ag student Ofasia McBride said the welcoming environment made a difference.

"I didn't grow up around horses, and I'm kind of starting off fresh, so I really appreciate the encouragement and support that I get from my peers," McBride said.

Another student, Madison Gaver, said the community is built around helping students succeed.

"Everyone wants to help you reach your goal, whether that's ranching, horses, whatever it is, everyone's really here to help you," Gaver said.

Pryor is currently working with state leaders on a bill for 2027 to boost funding and hopes to bring more students to her ranch for hands-on experience. One in 4 jobs in Nebraska is tied to agriculture.

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