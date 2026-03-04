New 24/7 pet emergency clinic in northwest Omaha lets owners stay with animals during care

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A new 24/7 emergency veterinary hospital is opening in northwest Omaha off 132nd and West Maple Road, allowing pet owners to stay with their animals throughout the entire care process, from initial exams to surgeries.

VEG ER for Pets is new to the metro, offering around-the-clock emergency care in an open-concept environment where pet owners can be present during exams, watch operations, or rest alongside their pets while waiting for treatment.

Mike McCarthy knows firsthand how stressful a pet emergency can be. His 10-year-old husky-German shepherd mix, Diesel, underwent emergency surgery, receiving 7 stitches in his head after being bitten. McCarthy said Diesel was scared and didn't like being separated from his family during the ordeal.

"You want to be there to support them and you can't… which, you know, I think a clinic that would let you do that would be great," McCarthy said.

The clinic's approach is backed by research from Fear Free, which shows dogs are less stressed when their owners are nearby during exams. That philosophy is central to how VEG ER for Pets operates.

"Were having to rely on them just like a pediatric specialist would have to rely on the parents, you know, to talk about their children, which is how we view all pets, as family members," Dr. Shara Grauberger, VEG ER for Pets medical director said.