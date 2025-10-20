Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
New cuts to Nebraska's SNAP program impact families and nonprofits across Omaha metro

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Changes to Nebraska's SNAP program took effect today, with community advocates saying the cuts are already making it harder for people to get help and putting more strain on neighbors and nonprofits alike.

With the cuts and new eligibility and work requirements for SNAP benefits, nonprofits like Nebraska Appleseed say stores that accept SNAP and the local economy will also take a hit.

Ukrainian refugee Oleksandr Ohnivchuk says it's already impacting his family, who came to the U.S. a few years ago because of the ongoing war. He says the uncertainty is constant.

"We are not sure what can happen with us, with me with my family, other communities, tomorrow, next week, next month and next year. So we are actually scared of this issue, this problem," Ohnivchuk said.

For now, Ohnivchuk's family is relying on food banks around the metro, and they're not alone.

Together Omaha says they've seen a rapid increase in pantry visitors, putting more stress on food supplies and volunteers.

These organizations say they hope these policy decisions are reversed and tell Nebraskans they can contact their legislative officials to share their concerns.

