Northwest High shooting suspect, 14, to be charged as an adult

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The victim has been identified as 15-year-old Jamorion Fant. As of Wednesday morning, he is still in the hospital.

Omaha Police says the suspect, a 14-year-old boy, was booked into the Douglas County Youth Center facing 1st-degree felony assault, use of a gun to commit a felony, possession of a gun on school grounds, minor in possession of a gun, and tampering with evidence. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

Tuesday afternoon, around 12:23 p.m., the Northwest High school resource officer reported the shooting and the victim was found inside the school.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and the victim was targeted by the suspect.

The suspect was found off school property near North 80th St. and Bauman Ave. at 12:58 p.m.

The gun used was located by law enforcement Tuesday evening.

Omaha Public Schools decided to close school for students at Northwest High for Wednesday.

The teen suspect will appear in court on Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.