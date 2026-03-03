Northwest Omaha growth drives MUD to build $45M pump station and 12 million gallon reservoir

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — MUD plans a $45M pump station and 12M gallon reservoir near 195th and State to meet northwest Omaha's growing water demands.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new pump station and water reservoir are coming to northwest Omaha as the Metropolitan Utilities District works to keep pace with rapid residential and commercial growth in the area.

MUD plans to build a $45 million pump station and a 12 million gallon water reservoir near 195th and State Street. The site currently looks like farmland, but construction is expected to begin in the summer of 2027.

The project is designed to ensure neighbors get clean water at the right pressure as the area continues to expand further from existing water sources.

Masa Niiya, MUD's vice president of engineering, said the district's current infrastructure, including existing pump stations and water treatment plants, won't be enough to meet the demands of the fast-growing area.

"So as the city grows it grows further away from those sources so it's necessary to pump as well as store to be able to deliver water efficiently throughout the day," Niiya said.

MUD says building the infrastructure now will make it easier for future developments to move in without disrupting existing neighborhoods.

"You know, we're working with, the Douglas County to ensure that the pipe that connects to that pump station, the mains, aren't in conflict with future roadway improvements," Niiya said.

The site near 195th and State Street sits outside Omaha city limits but falls within the city's zoning jurisdiction, meaning it could be annexed in the future. The City of Omaha has its own long-term development plan for the area.

"So this is kind of the last frontier for suburban development in Omaha. We're very aware of that. We've been aware of that for 20 years and so, um, the We Make Omaha effort will help us inform how that part of our jurisdiction will develop in the future," Omaha Planning Director Dave Fanslau said.

With about 20 acres available, the site can be expanded if needed. MUD says getting ahead of the inevitable development is the most cost-effective way to serve its customers.