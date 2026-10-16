Northwest Omaha neighbors raise traffic, safety concerns ahead of go-date for Fort Street widening project

NORTHWEST OMAHA, NE. — Construction on Fort Street in northwest Omaha is set to begin Oct. 26, shutting down portions of the road as the city of Omaha widens it from two lanes to four.

The project spans Fort Street between 120th and 126th streets. The new lanes will be separated by a grass median, and the project also includes new sidewalks and a new bridge over the Big Papio Creek.

The work is expected to take about a year to complete.

Fort Street is down to one lane traveling west, with drivers detouring through the neighborhood near 126th Street.

Robert Hillebran, an Omaha homeowner who lives in the construction zone, said he understands neighbors' concerns but believes the project plays a bigger role in continuing to develop northwest Omaha.

"Everyone is just going to have to realize (that) there's going to be adjustments," Hillebran said. It's not going to go the way you hope or want — things just happen."

He pointed to the nearby Tranquility Park sports complex at 120th and Maple as a reason the road improvements are needed.

The park is split in two by the project and is also under construction as the city rebuilds its soccer fields.

"If you are going to use that sports complex as a money maker, you got to have not only the access to it, but you have to have the facilities right too," Hillebran said.

Public Works Design Division Manager Brian Lodes said he recognizes the challenge neighbors face getting in and out of their neighborhoods during construction.

"Well, it's tough because they live in a situation right now where it's a two-lane rural section, (and) there is a lot of traffic going up and down Fort Street, so it's tough for them to get out of their neighborhoods, especially during rush hour." Lodes said.

Hilleman said he hopes construction goes smoothly.

"If they are doing everything the way they say (they) are, that shouldn't be an issue," Hillebran said. "If they are taking the care they said they were, I don't think that would be an issue. I'm not going to say it will not be, but it shouldn't be."