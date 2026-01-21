Northwest Omaha neighbors split on 108th Street redesign months after completion

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Northwest Omaha neighbors share mixed opinions on 108th Street's redesign from four lanes to three with bike lanes nearly six months after completion.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A road redesign on 108th Street in northwest Omaha has sparked mixed reactions from neighbors nearly six months after its completion.

Last August, the city re-striped 108th Street from Emmet to Fort, converting the roadway from four lanes to three: one lane in each direction with a center turn lane and new bike lanes. The mile-and-a-half project is part of Omaha's Vision Zero plan aimed at reducing traffic crashes.

Pat Grave, who has lived off 108th Street for 10 years, remains skeptical about the changes' effectiveness.

"I would say it hasn't hurt. Not sure if it's helped. I mean, I still think people go down 108th kind of fast," Grave said.

According to Jeff Sobczyk, the city's Vision Zero coordinator, average speeds have dropped 5 to 14 percent since the redesign. The new center turn lane also helps drivers safely enter neighborhoods.

However, the bike lanes have drawn criticism from some. Sandi Vote, another northwest Omaha neighbor, questions their necessity.

"I just don't think we have a need for a bike lane in this part of town, especially it's just that stretch between Fort and Maple. I mean, they're biking just, just there?" Vote said.

Even Grave, who cycles himself, prefers using sidewalks over the new bike lanes.

"I would always ride down the sidewalks. There's sidewalks on both sides of the street, so I would always use the sidewalk," Grave said.

The city plans to update its traffic counts this spring and summer, including cyclist data, to determine how many people are actively using the bike lanes.

Public Works officials say their traffic maintenance team will take a look at any damaged poles along the corridor.