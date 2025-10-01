Olde Towne Elkhorn applies for conservation district protections after National Register designation

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — Olde Towne Elkhorn applies for Neighborhood Conservation Enhancement District status to protect historic buildings and character.



Olde Towne Elkhorn is seeking additional protections from the city of Omaha to preserve and improve its unique character as downtown neighbors celebrate the area's ongoing progress.

Earlier this year, Olde Towne Elkhorn, formally known as the Elkhorn Commercial Historic District, was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Now, an application is being submitted to the city of Omaha to recognize it as a Neighborhood Conservation Enhancement District.

For business owners on Main Street like Amy Anderson, it's reassuring knowing these old buildings will be protected.

"I know the building Little Scandinavia is in is from 1919 and so it was a bank originally and we have so many of the original parts of it are still there and that's the case for many of the buildings down here and so we're just excited to have another layer of, way to honor that and celebrate that and protect that," Anderson said.

Right now there are eight other NCEs in Omaha including Millwork Commons and Dundee at 50th and Underwood.

The title gives special zoning rules that promote development while preserving the area's character.

More projects are underway in the area.

