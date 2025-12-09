Olde Towne Elkhorn building gets new life with plans for two new restaurants

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — The old Bella Vida building in downtown Elkhorn is being transformed into two new locally owned restaurants after sitting vacant for more than two years.

Built in 1897, the building is being renovated by Chuck Olson, who also owns Main Street Cellar a block away. Olson said he wanted to create something that would help his community grow while keeping businesses local.

"It's keeping the small town feel that Elkhorn's always had and the families who have been big supporters of Elkhorn. You know they're the ones that have built downtown," Olson said.

The property owner is preserving the original structure while creating space for two restaurants. The downstairs will house "La Vida Nova," which translates to "The New Life." Upstairs, a still-unnamed fine-dining restaurant will offer a chef's tasting menu.

Each restaurant will have its own kitchen. La Vida Nova is expected to open in May, with the second-floor restaurant opening a couple months later.