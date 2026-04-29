Omaha community breaks ground on new $20 million expansion at Lake Cunningham

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The community celebrated the groundbreaking of Cunningham Commons Wednesday morning, marking a nearly 100-acre and $20 million investment into the future of Lake Cunningham.

At entrance 3 of the park, the space will soon be transformed into a year-round recreation and education destination. It is part of an effort to expand access to the outdoors for all Omaha neighbors.

Additions will include a new multi-use building that includes classrooms and concessions, along with a playground, three new accessible fishing piers, a bike park and mountain biking trails.

"Well we've heard over the last 5, 6 years since the Lake Cunningham Trust has operated the park, these are the things that people would love to have in our community and have in this area," Lake Cunningham Trust Executive Director Brook Bench said.

Designers hope the park will be a place for everyone to learn, explore and connect year-round. They have worked with the City of Omaha and the Parks Department, Army Corps of Engineers, Papio NRD and advocate groups like Trails Have Our Respect (THOR).

The park will open in 2028.