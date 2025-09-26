Omaha doctor weighs in on Trump administration's claims linking Tylenol use in pregnancy to autism

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Trump administration says FDA will warn doctors about Tylenol use during pregnancy and autism risk. Methodist maternal-fetal specialist discusses the claims.



We spoke with Dr. Emily Patel, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist with Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Trump administration announced this week that the Food and Drug Administration will notify doctors about a potential connection between Tylenol use during pregnancy and increased autism risk in children, prompting discussion among medical professionals about the claims.

On Monday, President Donald Trump said the FDA will inform healthcare providers that using Tylenol and its generic form acetaminophen during pregnancy can be associated with what he described as an increased risk of autism. The FDA has also begun the process of changing the drug label to include a warning.

Dr. Emily Patel, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist with Methodist Hospital in Omaha, emphasized the importance of understanding the source and nature of these claims.

"First off, I think it's really important to note that this is coming from a politician, not from the medical community, and that overwhelmingly, the medical community still stands behind the use of Tylenol in pregnancy," Patel said.

Patel explained the critical distinction between correlation and causation, noting that while studies have shown a link between Tylenol use and autism, no causal relationship has been established.

"This is most likely a condition that is multifactorial, meaning that there are underlying genetic causes, environmental, nutrition, things like that that are likely causing these conditions rather than a specific medication like acetaminophen or Tylenol," Patel said.

The FDA acknowledges that evidence in recent years has suggested a correlation but states that "a causal relationship has not been established and there are contrary studies in the scientific literature."

Despite the ongoing debate, the FDA maintains that the choice to use Tylenol during pregnancy remains with parents and healthcare providers, noting that its use is reasonable in certain scenarios.

Patel highlighted the importance of fever reduction during pregnancy, particularly in the first trimester.

"We have really robust data that suggests that fevers, in particular in pregnancy are particularly harmful. In the first trimester, it can lead to increased risk for miscarriage. It can also lead to birth defects as well. And so we know that fever reduction is actually really critically important in pregnancy," Patel said.

For pregnant women with concerns about Tylenol use, Patel recommends consulting with healthcare providers to make informed decisions based on individual circumstances.