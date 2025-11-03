Omaha family building front yard food pantry to help neighbors facing food insecurity

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A northwest Omaha family is building a food pantry in their front yard to help neighbors facing food insecurity, particularly families at a nearby Title 1 school.

Kaitlynn Eaton lives in the Keystone neighborhood, just steps away from her daughter's school, Boyd Elementary. When she learned SNAP benefits would be put on pause this month, she immediately thought of the families at Boyd who might be impacted.

Eaton and her husband wanted to give neighbors another place to turn for help.

"We just thought it was so important that kids get good nutritious meals so they can come to school, so they can learn, they can succeed and they can really have those foundations for success help made for them and you can't do that when your hungry," Eaton said.

The Eatons are still building the wooden pantry, but for now, there's a smaller box in their front yard stocked with food. They've also included tips for cooking meals without milk, eggs or butter.

Eaton says the full-size pantry should be ready in about a week's time. In the meantime, anyone is welcome to drop off donations or take whatever they need.