Omaha Parks Foundation raises money to replace AEDs at city's 13 outdoor public pools

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nearly 160,000 people visit Omaha's 13 outdoor public pools each year, and the Omaha Parks Foundation wants to make sure life-saving equipment is ready for all of them.

The foundation is raising money to replace automated external defibrillators, known as AEDs, at each of the city's outdoor public pools. The devices currently in place are reaching the end of their 10- to 12-year lifespan.

"An AED can make that difference of life or death for people," Tiffany Regan, Omaha Parks Foundation executive director, said.

Chris Haberling, Omaha Parks Recreation manager, said the timing is right to get ahead of any potential emergencies.

"We wanna make sure we're staying ahead of the game. Make sure everything is ready to go so in case we do have an emergency, we're ready for it and our trained staff are ready to be there and take care of it," Haberling said.

With thousands of annual visitors ranging from infants to seniors, park leaders say updated AEDs can save lives even before EMS arrives.

The Omaha Parks Foundation hopes to reach its $25,000 fundraising goal and install all new AEDs before the upcoming pool season begins.

