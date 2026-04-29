Omaha police increase bike patrols on local trails to address neighbors safety concerns

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Concerns about homeless encampments and illegal motorized vehicles have prompted OPD to increase their bike patrols. Now 25 officers rotate through patrols, four hours a day, seven days a week.



The Omaha Police Department has been increasing its use of bike patrols for about eight years now, and in 2023 expanded trail patrols to the whole metro.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is also rolling out its own bike patrol. Deputies will monitor the Heartwood Preserve and other trails in unincorporated Douglas County.

Most of the bikes used by officers come from the local business Volcanic, a company run by retired law enforcement.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Many neighbors say they're concerned about who and what they're encountering on Omaha's trail systems, describing some situations as potentially dangerous. In response, the Omaha Police Department is increasing its patrol efforts on trails across the metro.

Vanessa Urbach, with the Safe Trails Initiative, is an avid runner and trail user who knows the importance of staying safe when she is outdoors.

"You know, I never wear headphones. I want to be aware of my surroundings, so that's one big thing for me as part of trail safety is being aware of your surroundings," Urbach said.

Some of the issues Urbach has run into on the trails include coming across homeless encampments and illegal motorized vehicles.

"And the bigger problem for me has been those vehicles with a motor on them, you know, little bikes or dirt bikes, whatever," Urbach said.

The Omaha Police Department has been increasing its use of bike patrols for about eight years now, and in 2023 expanded trail patrols to the whole metro.

"We patrol all the dam sites. We hit the Keystone Trail, the Big Papio, and the West Patio quite a bit," Lt. Mike Davis said.

Lt. Davis said as more complaints have come in, the department decided this year to increase their patrols. Now 25 officers rotate through patrols, four hours a day, seven days a week.

"We want, you know, people that are using the trails to feel safe, so we'll address issues as they come up," Davis said.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is also rolling out its own bike patrol. Deputies will monitor the Heartwood Preserve and other trails in unincorporated Douglas County.

"The more visibility, like I said, it's hard to measure prevention. So when you get more officers out there to be seen, it makes people feel better. It adds to the quality of our trails," Urbach said. "So then more people want to use them. They can take their kids, their dogs on leashes, you know, everything like that. So then it just makes it more attractive for the community."

Most of the bikes used by officers come from the local business Volcanic, a company run by retired law enforcement.

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