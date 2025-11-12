Omaha races to complete street repair work before winter season hits

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With winter approaching, Omaha Public Works is racing to finish resurfacing work citywide. The work is funded through the Street Preservation Fund. In 2025, 41 projects will repair 150+ lane miles.



An example where resurfacing work has been done but also needs work is 120th and Fort.

We spoke to drivers dealing with daily challenges navigating cracked and bumpy pavement.

Last fall, voters approved an additional $192 million to keep the program running through 2028.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Northwest Omaha neighbors are dealing with daily challenges navigating cracked and bumpy pavement near 120th and Fort Street, as city crews work to complete road repairs before winter weather arrives.

The stretch of Fort Street was built in the early 2000s, and after nearly three decades of wear and tear, the pavement is showing significant deterioration. With winter fast approaching, Omaha Public Works crews are racing to finish as much resurfacing work as possible across the city.

"I'm always dodging or sometimes hit the bumps and feel like I have to check my car tire pressure," said Kaleb Stone, a neighbor in the area.

The growing northwest Omaha area is experiencing development challenges as Fort Street struggles to keep up with new construction projects planned for the region.

"Fort is a little tricky. They definitely need to widen Fort. And then the winter is going to be a problem," said Lisa Thomas, a driver who regularly uses the route.

Given the heavy traffic volume and approaching winter weather, drivers worry today's bumps will become tomorrow's potholes. Omaha Public Works said city crews will continue resurfacing work as long as favorable weather conditions persist.

"It's always a challenge, every street is bumpy in town. I think they're doing what they can maybe to fix them but can't be everywhere all at the same time," said Cindy Siadek, another driver.

The funding for road repairs comes from Omaha's Street Preservation Fund, which launched in 2020. This year, 41 projects will repair more than 150 lane miles across the city.

Last fall, voters approved an additional $192 million to keep the program running through 2028. Public Works officials say the program's first five years have been successful, but drivers continue to face rough road conditions as part of their daily commute.

"I don't quite understand why we seem to always have a lot of bad roads in every place so I don't know how that works out, maybe I'm just a magnet to bad roads," Siadek said.

The current funding runs until 2028, when voters will decide whether to continue the program. City officials say repairs on the eastbound lanes of Fort Street are next in line, but drivers will need to navigate the current conditions through the winter months.

"So you just have to come prepared and allow some extra time," Siadek said.