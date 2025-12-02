OMAHA ROUNDABOUTS: You either love them or hate them, here's what to know right now

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Love them or hate them? Omaha roundabouts show mixed results as new Elkhorn project succeeds while Farnam and other projects face pushback.



"It's a learning curve for some people but once they figure it out, it's easy and it makes us more accessible," said Jessie Jones from Eileen's Cookie

A roundabout proposed for Farnam Street at 50th and 52nd Streets aimed to return the area to two-way traffic.

Next year, a roundabout will be constructed at 33rd and Hamilton, another intersection Public Works identifies as dangerous due to speeding drivers.

A new roundabout at 205th and Cumberland Drive in Elkhorn opened for business last month, and local businesses are saying so far so good.

"It's a learning curve for some people but once they figure it out, it's easy and it makes us more accessible," said Jessie Jones from Eileen's Cookies.

Tom Ramsbottom from Antler Country Landscaping agrees the construction quality is solid, though drivers need time to adjust.

"They did a really nice job. It's well constructed, the signage is good. It's just, it's re-educating all of us old drivers — I include myself in that one," Ramsbottom said.

Some drivers wish there was another entrance into Menards, but Omaha Public Works says the single entrance design helps with traffic control and keeps vehicles moving smoothly.

The Elkhorn roundabout represents one success story in Omaha's hit-or-miss experience with these traffic solutions. Several other roundabout projects across the city have faced pushback from neighbors or gotten stuck in the planning process.

Proposed Projects That Failed

A roundabout proposed for Farnam Street at 50th and 52nd Streets aimed to return the area to two-way traffic. Public Works determined that two intersections at both 50th and 52nd Streets wouldn't be safe, making roundabouts a possible solution. However, neighbors fought the proposal, leading the city council to reject it in 2023.

A similar situation happened at Elmwood and Underwood, where a roundabout was supposed to be built this year. That project also died after neighborhood opposition.

Current and Future Projects

At 33rd and Woolworth, the city built what officials call a pilot roundabout to address what they identified as a dangerous intersection. The temporary structure, made from recycled materials, aims to improve safety for both drivers and pedestrians as part of the Vision Zero project. It's currently being tested before a possible permanent rebuild.

Next year, a roundabout will be constructed at 33rd and Hamilton, another intersection Public Works identifies as dangerous due to speeding drivers. The project is already designed, but construction timeline details are still being worked out.

No new roundabout projects are currently planned for west Omaha.

