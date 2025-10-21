Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodNorthwest Omaha

Actions

Omaha seeks public input on Tranquility Park upgrade plans at Thursday open house

Omaha seeks public input on Tranquility Park upgrade plans at Thursday open house
Posted

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Tranquility Park is about to get a major upgrade, and Omaha Parks & Recreation wants your input.

After earlier project delays, the city is moving forward with its plans to transform the park into a premier sports and recreation complex.

This Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m., an open house at the Saddlebrook Community Center will give neighbors a chance to see proposed improvements, ask questions, and share feedback.

Organizers say it's open to anyone. Construction is set to start November 3rd.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Mary From Your Neighborhood 960x720.jpg

More News In Your Neighborhood