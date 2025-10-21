Omaha seeks public input on Tranquility Park upgrade plans at Thursday open house

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Tranquility Park is about to get a major upgrade, and Omaha Parks & Recreation wants your input.

After earlier project delays, the city is moving forward with its plans to transform the park into a premier sports and recreation complex.

This Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m., an open house at the Saddlebrook Community Center will give neighbors a chance to see proposed improvements, ask questions, and share feedback.

Organizers say it's open to anyone. Construction is set to start November 3rd.