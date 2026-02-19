Omaha to widen 156th Street as northwest area grows

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha will widen 156th Street from West Maple to Fort by 2028 as traffic is expected to double by 2050 in the growing northwest area.



Emily Watts, owner of Caffeinated Caterpillar tattoo and piercing studio just north of 156th and West Maple, received a letter from the city last week about the project.

The upgrades will include sidewalks, a multi-use trail, street lighting and a couple proposed roundabouts

Omaha Public Works will host an open house next Tuesday evening at Concordia High School for residents who want to share their thoughts directly with the city.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The city of Omaha is planning to widen 156th Street from West Maple Road to Fort Street to accommodate growing traffic in the northwest area.

Public Works says traffic through the corridor is projected to double by 2050, making a four-lane divided street necessary to meet future traffic demands. Construction is set to begin in 2028.

Emily Watts, owner of Caffeinated Caterpillar tattoo and piercing studio just north of 156th and West Maple, received a letter from the city last week about the project. She says the current traffic situation is challenging.

"It's a, it's a little hectic," Watts said.

The area has become increasingly congested as it continues to grow.

"It's getting to be much more congested driving out this way," said Monique Devillier, a northwest Omaha neighbor.

"You can get, you know, you can sit through 3 or 4 lights waiting to get through," said Darren Moy, another northwest Omaha neighbor.

The upgrades will include sidewalks, a multi-use trail, street lighting and a couple proposed roundabouts, including one at Ruggles Street. Watts welcomes that particular change.

"Trying to get out of Ruggles and go left during rush hour is very problematic so it really limits you to just one entry and exit of the complex," Watts said.

While neighbors are preparing for construction-related delays, they're optimistic about the long-term benefits.

"That should be very good. That'll be really nice to cut down on the traffic. It'll be congested for a while, of course," Devillier said.

"When the 168th project happened as a resident, it was a pain, but we're happy now," Watts said.

Omaha Public Works will host an open house next Tuesday evening at Concordia High School for residents who want to share their thoughts directly with the city.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.