OPD Chief: two dead in apparent murder-suicide in Lake Cunningham Hills

6:30PM UPDATE:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer says two adults are dead and a five-year-old and an one-year-old were in the house at 82nd and Bondesson on Wednesday. Schmaderer says they all lived in the home, but wouldn't get into the details of their relationship.

The first calls came in around 3:30 on Wednesday afternoon. Schmaderer says the five-year-old called a family member who then called 911.

Schmaderer says that the two kids are safe tonight after being removed from the home.

He says an investigation is underway.

Schmaderer released a joint statement with Mayor John Ewing about the violence in Omaha on Wednesday.