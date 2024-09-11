Parents reunite with their children after shooting at Omaha Northwest High School

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Freshman Ladaeshia Turner and her friends just finished up lunch when they were walking the hallways and saw everything unfold in front of them.

"He came out right in front of me and fell on the ground and I just ran," said Turner. "I didn't know what to do. He just started bleeding. Kids were running everywhere and screaming."

KMTV met with Joseph and Kimberly Wachter before they reunified with their daughter. Joseph and Kimberly were texting their daughter during the initial moments. That's when Joseph and Kimberly dropped what they were doing and rushed to the school.

"I know the other people in the neighborhood were going too. They were just speeding too. We were just all in a line," said Kimberly.

Parent Jessica Bain said she was mortified getting the alert on her phone that a shooting happened at her son's school. She's just glad to be back together, knowing he's safe.

"It was a good feeling," said Bain. "I don't think I've hugged anyone as tight as I did when he came out. I'm just glad he's ok."

Several of the parents KMTV spoke to said there needs to be more safety measures at the school.

