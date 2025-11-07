Parvo virus in dogs spreads across metro as clinics and rescues sound alarm over spike

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Muddy Paws Second Chance Rescue has treated more than 26 parvo-positive pets this year, with three still hospitalized. Veterinarians urge dog owners to vaccinate as treatment costs can reach $10,000.



Parvo virus attacks a dog's intestines and immune system and can be fatal, especially for unvaccinated puppies.

As the only rescue in the Midwest that willingly takes parvo pets, Muddy Paws' medical fund is running low, but volunteers remain committed to helping animals

Muddy Paws' free monthly vaccination clinic is on November 22 at Helping Hands for Senior Plans (8602 N 30th St.) from 9 a.m. to noon.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Pet owners in Omaha are being warned about a surge in parvo virus cases affecting dogs, with one rescue calling it "the worst strain we've seen in years."

Parvo virus attacks a dog's intestines and immune system and can be fatal, especially for unvaccinated puppies.

This year alone, Muddy Paws Second Chance Rescue has taken in more than 26 parvo-positive pets, with three still hospitalized. At Lone Tree Animal Care Center downtown, veterinarians have treated three cases in just two weeks, with one puppy that didn't survive.

"It just takes one animal to have parvo, and they can spread it, and it's easy to spread. Their vomit is contagious. Their feces are contagious," said Dr. Emily Whitehouse, owner and veterinarian at Lone Tree Animal Care Center.

Banjo, a playful foster dog with Muddy Paws Second Chance Rescue, was diagnosed with parvo last spring. The dog recovered after days in the hospital, but not all dogs are as fortunate.

"It's so easy to pick it up if you don't have the immune system. It's like taking your newborn baby out in public," said Heather Reese, a Muddy Paws volunteer.

Whitehouse emphasized that vaccination is both safer and far less expensive than treatment. The cost of supportive care in the hospital can range from $2,000 to $10,000.

As the only rescue in the Midwest that willingly takes parvo pets, Muddy Paws' medical fund is running low, but volunteers remain committed to helping animals like Banjo.

"The other choice is euthanasia. You know, if we can give them a fighting chance, we are literally their second chance at life," Reese said.

Pet owners who need vaccinations for their dogs can attend Muddy Paws' free monthly clinic on November 22 at Helping Hands for Senior Plans (8602 N 30th St.) from 9 a.m. to noon.