Plato's Closet opens second Omaha location to help teens shop sustainably

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Plato's Closet opens second Omaha location Thursday, giving teens cash for clothes while promoting sustainable fashion.



The company recycles more than 60 million items annually, though the EPA says only 15% of all U.S. clothing gets recycled.

The new store began accepting donations in January to stock shelves before opening.

Shoppers say they prefer Plato's Closet over thrift stores for its cash payments and curated selection.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new Plato's Closet location in northwest Omaha is opening its doors this week, offering teens and young adults a chance to refresh their wardrobes while keeping clothes out of landfills.

The secondhand clothing store, which buys and sells gently used name-brand items, will celebrate its grand opening Thursday with special events running through the weekend.

Owner Kim Erickson said the store provides a sustainable way for young people to make money and find new outfits.

"If it's a gently used item that someone else can get the opportunity to wear and enjoy. Help us recycle your clothes and keep those out of those landfills," Erickson said.

The company says it recycles more than 60 million items each year. And while that might seem like a lot, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says only 15% of all clothing in the country is actually being recycled.

Erickson bought her first Plato's Closet location at 144th and West Center three years ago after seeing how much her daughter Bailey enjoyed shopping there.

"Oh, I love that it's all second hand. I can find really cute stuff like my sweatshirt and my pants today are from Plato's Closet actually," Bailey Erickson said.

The new northwest Omaha store began accepting clothing donations at the start of January to stock its shelves ahead of the grand opening.

Shoppers at the existing west Omaha location say they prefer Plato's Closet over traditional thrift stores because of the financial incentive and quality selection.

"I mean if you go to a thrift store you're not necessarily getting anything back when you donate, but like it encourages people to donate instead of just throwing their clothes out," shopper Lydia Perkins said.

"There are so many really cute things. I found like probably 50 things in my cart and I'm a pretty picky person, and it's such a good deal and then it is just not contributing to any more like waste," Moheiser said.

The store specializes in trendy name-brand clothing, shoes and accessories for teens and young adults.