Portions of Keystone Trail close for construction; trailgoers raise biker, pedestrian safety concerns

OMAHA, NE. — A stretch of the Keystone Trail between Fort Street and Vernon Avenue is now closed for construction, according to Omaha Parks and Recreation.

The closure affects the portion of the trail just east of 90th Street and Fort Street.

The trail will remain closed until Sept. 10.

A detour route has been set up for trail users. Riders and pedestrians must turn left from the trail onto Fort Street, head west to 90th Street, travel north on 90th Street to Vernon Avenue, then turn right onto Vernon Avenue to rejoin the trail.

Dan Effrein, a biker who has ridden the trail for years, said he likes the improvements but has concerns about the construction.

"Today, (I) was met with obstacles (from) the closure without any notice or any signage saying it's going to be closed for a certain period of time," Effrein said.

Effrein also raised concerns about the detour route itself.

"This bridge here, there are no sidewalks for bicycles or pedestrians to cross, and (you've) got to share the lane with cars," Effrein said.