Prepare your home now to save money on Nebraska winter heating costs

OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska homeowners can save 10-20% on heating costs by preparing now. HVAC experts recommend furnace maintenance and winterization before extreme cold hits.



MUD is also urging neighbors to act now, especially when it comes to sealing drafts and checking insulation.

Nebraska winters can be brutal, and while it's not winter yet, it is starting to get chilly out, which means it's time to prepare your home to save money on heating costs.

This week, Titanium HVAC in Omaha is doing fall furnace checks to help homeowners get ready for the cold season ahead.

"Just switching on to heat from cooling mode. So we can go downstairs and test the furnace," said Bryson Zimmerman, a Titanium HVAC technician.

The maintenance checks are crucial for preventing costly problems down the road.

"So with the maintenance, I mean, you're checking everything over and so we are preventing a service call in the future. So when it is, you know, 10 degrees out and we're really busy with no heat, you will have heat" Zimmerman said.

MUD is also urging neighbors to act now, especially when it comes to sealing drafts and checking insulation. The US Department of Energy says taking these steps to winterize your home can save homeowners 10 to 20% on annual heating costs.

Regular maintenance is essential for keeping heating systems running efficiently and avoiding expensive repairs.

"From a furnace that's not regularly maintained, it can be very dirty and kind of expensive to take everything out and completely remove any debris and stuff," Zimmerman said.

Beyond comfort and cost, preparing now can save you from deep winter troubles like frozen pipes.

When asked what homeowners should prioritize before winter arrives, Zimmerman emphasized the basics.

"Honestly, just make sure that the furnace is efficient, maintenance and change, change your filters. That's, that's honestly the biggest thing," he said.

It might still feel early, but waiting costs you twice on your bill and in repairs. A little work now means a safer, warmer winter when Nebraska does what Nebraska does best: drop below freezing in a hurry.